Obama And The Politics Of Being Biracial

Published December 18, 2008 at 7:00 AM PST

President-elect Barack Obama defines himself as African-American. His mother is a white American, and his father is a black African. This hits a nerve with some people, who wonder why Obama doesn't use the term biracial to describe his race.

Guests:

Dawn Turner Trice, race relations columnist for the Chicago Tribune

Annette Gordon-Reed, professor of law at New York Law School, and author of The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family

