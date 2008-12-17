Political Junkie: Another Sen. Kennedy?

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg has told New York Gov. David Paterson that she is interested in the Senate seat vacated by Hillary Clinton. Also, President-elect Obama has made two more cabinet appointments — to the agriculture and interior posts.

Guests:

Ken Rudin, NPR's political editor; writes the Political Junkie column

Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY), represents New York's 18th District; member of the House Appropriations Committee

