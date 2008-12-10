Political Junkie: Which State Is Most Corrupt?
Chicago FBI chief Robert Grant says that if Illinois isn't the most corrupt state in the U.S., it's "one hell of a competitor." So which other states compete for that title? Also, NPR's Political Editor Ken Rudin talks about some unlikely contenders vying for New York's vacant Senate seat.
Corrected: December 11, 2008 at 8:35 AM PST
We said former New Jersey Gov. William Cahill was "convicted of a crime." Although Cahill's campaign manager, his appointed state treasurer and his appointed secretary of state were convicted of corruption charges, Cahill was never charged, let alone convicted, of any crimes.