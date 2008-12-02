Staying On: Gates' Transition From Bush To Obama

President-elect Barack Obama has asked current Secretary of Defense Robert Gates to remain in the post under the new administration. While his title will stay the same, Gates will likely face challenges working for a new boss with new priorities.

Guest David Gergen worked for presidents Nixon, Ford, and Reagan. He also served as a senior adviser for President Bill Clinton, and is now a professor of public service at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

