Obama To Nominate Hillary Clinton, Keep Gates

By Tom Gjelten,
Renee Montagne
Published December 1, 2008 at 8:11 AM PST

President-elect Obama made public Monday what has long been expected: He will nominate Sen. Hillary Clinton to be his secretary of state. Clinton will be part of a new national security team that includes other familiar faces. Robert Gates, the current secretary of defense, would stay at the Pentagon. For national security adviser, Obama has chosen retired Marine Gen. James Jones, a former NATO commander and commandant of the Marine Corps.

Copyright 2008 NPR

