Obama Selects His National Security Team

President-elect Barack Obama appointed former rival Sen. Hillary Clinton to his national security team on Monday. He also announced that Bush appointee Robert Gates will remain as Secretary of Defense. What do Obama's picks reveal about his global priorities?

Guests:

David Sanger, chief Washington correspondent for The New York Times, and author of The Inheritance: The World Obama Confronts and the Challenge to American Power

Major Gen. Mike Davidson (Ret.), former Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for National Guard Matters and advisor to former presidential candidate John Edwards; author of Victory at Risk: Renewing America's Military Might

