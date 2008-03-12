Bowing to Pressure, Gov. Eliot Spitzer Resigns

In today's Political Junkie, Ken Rudin talks about Eliot Spitzer's announcement that he is resigning as the governor of New York amid allegations that he was involved in a high-end prostitution ring.

Also, Rudin reviews the results of Mississippi's Democratic primary, where Sen. Barack Obama easily won in a vote split along racial lines. Exit polls showed that Obama won 90 percent of the African-American vote, while Sen. Hillary Clinton won the support of more than 70 percent of white voters.

Finally, in the wake of controversial comments made by Obama adviser Samantha Power and Clinton fundraiser Geraldine Ferraro, callers talk about whether they judge candidates by the company they keep. Former presidential campaign manager Susan Estrich discusses how to deal with the fall-out when candidate surrogates create controversy.

