Does Spitzer Have a Case for Staying in Office?

Published March 11, 2008 at 7:00 AM PDT
Democrats and Republicans alike are calling on New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer to step down after reports surfaced Monday that he was involved in a prostitution ring. Is there a case for Spitzer to remain in office? Guests and callers weigh in.

Guests:

Michael Powell, reporter for The New York Times

Alan Dershowitz, professor at the Harvard Law School

Eric Dezenhall, CEO of Dezenhall Resources, a crisis management firm; author of Damage Control

