Mark Duggan joined KCLU in February of 2025. He assists with station programming, technical operations, and the KCLU website.

Mark is originally from Boulder, Colorado. He’s been involved with public broadcasting for more than 20 years. He’s served as an announcer, reporter, program director, and news director at NPR stations in Denver, Tucson, Durango, Colorado, and several high mountain towns in the Rocky Mountains. He started his broadcast career years ago as a DJ for commercial rock radio stations, where he got to channel his inner Johnny Fever.

As a reporter, Mark provided coverage for numerous wildfires natural disasters, and elections. He’s won several Edward R. Murrow Awards, including a national award, for feature reporting and documentary production.

Mark also lends his talents to news websites, having built or managed more than a half dozen in his career. His work for NPR member station KSUT in Colorado has been recognized by the Colorado Broadcaster’s Association as “Best Small Market Radio Website” three years in a row.