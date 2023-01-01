Jonathan Linden is the local Morning Edition host for KCLU. He joined the station in July of 2023.

Jonathan is a Southern California native and was born and raised in Riverside. His passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. Jonathan would earn his B.A. in Journalism from Biola University in 2019.

Before KCLU, Jonathan was a reporter at two fellow California NPR affiliates - KAZU in Seaside and KVCR in San Bernardino. He also managed his college's radio station, KBR The Torch, and had internships at HCJB, KVCR, KFI, and KALW.

Jonathan lives in Oxnard with his Alaskan Malamute Balto and is a big Dodgers fan.

You can reach Jonathan at jlinden@kclu.org.

