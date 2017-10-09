Dave MeyerAfternoon Host
Dave Meyer has brought a local voice to All Things Considered and Marketplace for more than a decade. He grew up in Santa Barbara, and has spent more than four decades as a radio announcer, newscaster, and sportscaster at iconic local stations like KTMS.
Meyer worked in Los Angeles at jazz giant KKGO, KZLA-FM, and for Golden West Broadcasters stations serving Southern California.
Dave has been in demand for years as a voiceover artist, work he continues to this day.
