New show 'Wild Card' is now combined with 'It's Been a Minute,' adding to our Saturday programming lineup

KCLU announces the addition of the show Wild Card to our schedule Saturday afternoons at 3. It's coupled with the existing show It's Been a Minute.

The one-hour program combines Brittany Luse’s explorations of cultural shifts and Rachel Martin’s conversations with notable cultural figures. It’s cathartic—leaving listeners feeling connected, seen, and inspired.

With Wild Card, host Rachel Martin rips up the typical interview script and invites guests to answer questions they've never been asked before about life's biggest questions. Actors, writers and musicians open up about their fears, their joys and how they've built meaning from experience, all with the help of a very special deck of cards. The show started as a podcast and is now a regular NPR program.

It's Been a Minute is a thought-provoking conversation about culture. Each week, host Brittany Luse takes the things everyone's talking about and, in conversation with her favorite creators, tastemakers, and experts, gives you new ways to think about them. It features people in the culture who deserve your attention, plus weekly wraps of the news with journalists in the know.