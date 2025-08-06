5 soldiers shot at Georgia's Fort Stewart

Five soldiers at Fort Stewart were shot today "in an active shooter incident" on the Army installation in southeast Georgia.

In a post on Facebook, Fort Stewart said the soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment.

The Army says law enforcement was dispatched to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area at 10:56 a.m. local time and that the "shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m."

The Army says "there is no active threat to the community."

