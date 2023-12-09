Penn president, board of trustees head resign after backlash over antisemitism hearing

Updated December 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Liz Magill, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, resigned on Saturday — just days after her congressional testimony on antisemitism drew fierce backlash from students, faculty and donors.

Scott Bok, the chair of the university's board of trustees, announced the decision in a letter to the school community. Bok also submitted his resignation, a university spokesperson said.

"It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution. It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn's vital missions," Magill said in a statement, according to Bok's letter.

In a separate letter obtained by the The Daily Pennsylvanian, Bok wrote: "While I was asked to remain in that role for the remainder of my term in order to help with the presidential transition, I concluded that, for me, now was the right time to depart."

Bok added that he stands with Magill, who he described as a "good person" and "not the slightest bit antisemitic."

"Over prepared and over lawyered given the hostile forum and high stakes, she provided a legalistic answer to a moral question, and that was wrong. It made for a dreadful 30-second sound bite in what was more than five hours of testimony," Bok said, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

He added that, he and Magill "concurrently" decided it was her time to step down.

Magill will stay on as interim president until a new person is appointed, according to Bok. Magill will also remain a tenured faculty member at the Penn Carey Law School. The university will share details about interim leadership "in the coming days," Bok said.

Magill's resignation comes less than a year and a half since she was appointedas president.

On Tuesday, Magill and the presidents of Harvard and MIT testified before Congress about how they are protecting students from antisemitism on their campuses. Criticism quickly followed around how the university presidents answered the question of whether "calling for the genocide of Jews" would violate the university's code of conduct.

After Magill's comments, six members of Congress from Pennsylvania sent a letter to the school's board of trustees calling for Magill's resignation. Ross Stevens, a hedge fund manager, threatened to pull a $100 million donation from the University of Pennsylvania.

In a statement, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., who heads the House Education Committee which led the hearing, said she approved of Magill's resignation.

"President Magill had three chances to set the record straight when asked if calling for the genocide of Jews violated UPenn's code of conduct during our hearing on antisemitism. Instead of giving a resounding yes to the question, she chose to equivocate," Foxx said on Saturday.

Concerns over Magill's leadership has been mounting for months — even before the war between Israel and Hamas broke out. In September, Magill was criticizedfor an event on campus which had invited speakers with a history of antisemitic comments and behavior. The event, which focused on celebrating Palestinian culture, was also scheduled to end just before the beginning of Yom Kippur, a Jewish holiday.

NPR's Sequoia Carrillo contributed reporting.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.