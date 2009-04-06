2023
Stevens Case A Blow To Justice Department

By Michel Martin,
Nina Totenberg
Published April 6, 2009 at 9:00 AM PDT

When U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said he would ask a federal court to throw out the conviction of former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens, the move surprised both supporters and critics of the veteran lawmaker. Stevens was convicted on corruption charges last October, but Holder says federal prosecutors' mishandling of the case taints the conviction.

NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg, who first reported the development, and law professor Paul Butler, a former federal prosecutor, weigh the meaning of Holder's decision.

