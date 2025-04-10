Saving lives! New program in Ventura County puts blood for emergency transfusions in ambulances

If you're in an accident, a blood transfusion can sometimes be the key to saving your life. it usually happen in an emergency room

But now, a cutting edge pilot program is equipping Ventura County’s fire department rescue ambulances with the ability to do transfusions in the field.

"it will allow them to start treatment for traumatically injured patients much sooner, " said Dr. Neil Canby, who is the Ventura County Fire Department’s Medical Director. "We all know about the golden hour in trauma, and so this will allow us to start transfusions 20 minute sooner, in the field, before they arrive at a hospital," said Canby. "By doing that, you'll decrease the risk of death, because we are giving them what they need."

"The leading cause of death in trauma that's preventable is a continuing hemorrhage, and so if you can stop the bleeding....the problem is when it's internal, and you need to get to the trauma center, we can't really stop that bleeding by putting pressure or a tourniquet on it, but the next best step is to give them the blood back," said Canby.

How many lives do they think it can save?

"Our numbers are, we think we are going to use this maybe two, three times a month, and if that's the case, it may be two or three lives a month that we'll be able to save," said the physician,

The idea of setting up Ventura County’s rescue ambulances to do field transfusions came from a firefighter/paramedic, Edward Campana. Only a few agencies in the country are doing this. He heard about it at a conference two years ago, and went to work building support for it. It wasn’t easy, because it needed a number of agencies to back, and approve it.

"There's a lot going on in the world, and people tend to lose faith sometimes, but this an example of a county, and a government that really care about its citizens," said Campana. "I live here, I have three brothers who live here, a mother who lives here, and for me, it's very personal."



Campana says the pilot program is being rolled out county wide. He said last week it was introduced in Camarillo. Santa Paula is next, and after that it will be added in Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks. After it's up and running in those communities, the program will also be added to the county's air unit, so firefighter/paramedics arriving to the scene of an emergency by helicopter can administer transfusions.

The firefighter/paramedic demonstrates the equipment involved. There’s a tiny, high tech refrigerator the size of a small ice chest, which preserves the blood by keeping it cold. And, there’s another device the size of a lunchbox which heats the blood up when it’s transfused.

Vitalent, a nonprofit blood donation organization serving the Tr-Counties is supplying the blood.

"We are so excited to be a part of this, and to have this program in Ventura County," said Susan Noone, who is with Vitalent. The blood will stay on the ambulances for two weeks at a time. If it isn’t used it will be rotated back to the Medical Center for use before it expires. "It will be issued by the Ventura County Medical Center, then issued to the ambulances, and go back to the medical center if it isn't needed. And it's another call for people to donate."

A study looking at emergency medical care in the county for seven years shows three to seven trauma cases a month might benefit from the field transfusions. The program’s boosters say what that means in simple terms is that in some cases, this new effort will save lives.