The ball comes to school! Cinderella ballet performs for elementary students

On stage, performers from the Ventura County Ballet are bringing the story of Cinderella to life. Cinderella is dancing and sweeping, and greeted by magical woodland creatures and fairies.

This is a part of the Ventura County Ballet’s new stage production of Cinderella and they’re performing it for these TK thru 5th grade public school students at E.P Foster Elementary School.

"It is something that is so magical to have the arts come visit us," said Vanessa Contreras, the Principal of EP Foster Elementary. She says having the production visit the school is a way to inspire the students.

"My hope is that students will see this performance, which many of them have never been to the ballet, and hopefully inspire them as they grow to be ballet performers themselves," said Contreras.

It’s a chance for the kids to get up close and personal and ask questions, as well as think about the ways that dancers tells stories without using words.

"They use like gestures like if they have an idea or if they're like hungry or they like they love you," explained one student.

One of the dancers, Mila Watts, says she was inspired to take up dancing after seeing others.

Bringing the joy of dance to underserved children and families is an important part of their service to the community, said Cheryl Sills, from the Ventura County Ballet.

"It opens up their imagination. It opens a world of new possibilities. Maybe some of them might want to dance, maybe some of might think, look at those dresses and they'll become a costumier or a lighting designer or a set director or they might do none of those things but it opens up the creativity and their imagination. There have actually been academic studies that show that when kids see live performances they have better attention span, their self-expression grows or creativity grows and their empathy grows," said Sills.

And Ventura County Ballet presents Cinderella at the Oxnard PAC on April 13 in a public performance.