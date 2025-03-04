Some Tri-Counties Tesla stores hit by demonstrations over CEO Elon Musk's role cutting federal jobs

It’s a grass roots demonstration that’s been a weekly event in Camarillo for the past few weeks. More than 250 people are marching in from of the Telsa Store on Daily Drive. They’re not here to complain about the cars. They’re angry with Telsa’s CEO, Elon Musk, and his role in cutting government jobs and services.

"Well, I think this is pretty organic. People are just reacting to the news of the day. We are protesting an unelected billionaire. There's no checks on him, and he's slashing the government in a sloppy, capricious way, and we want to have our say," said Pete Johnson. He's one of the organizers of the weekly Saturday afternoon events in Camarillo.

"It's just kind of a natural place. It's also a good place...lot's of visibility. We want people to know not only what we're protesting, but that you're not alone," said Johnson.

The demonstrators line up on the sidewalk in from of the dealership, with many holding up handmade signs, and chanting slogans like "Hey hey, ho ho, Trump and Musk have got to go."

Sandy Ikada describes her sign. "Elon must go is on one side. Free people don't need a king is on the other," said Ikada. "I think it's important to uphold democracy, and make sure that the norms of government get restored, and people are free. I don't think anyone expected this, even the people who did vote for this administration."

Terry Foster of Oxnard is another demonstrator. Her sign said "Beware of Musk-Rat." "I just think he is such a terrible influence on all of us that we have to have to get rid of this guy, or we're going to have trouble.

John Groot is another one of the protest's organizers. He said while this demonstration is in Ventura County, thousands of miles from Washington, D.C., taking a stand here is important. "The community her is not going to be silent. What's happening in our country is outrageous, and everybody needs a way to express themselves. This is a way for folks to get connected," said Groot.



But, perhaps no one at this demonstration is making a bigger statement than Seth Brandes.

"I've been a Tesla owner for ten years. I've owned three Teslas. He want from a hero in my book way back when to a goat," said Brandes. I'm not going to deal with him anymore. "I sold both of my Teslas, my last one I just sold yesterday, and I bought one (a car) from his competitor next store, a BMW."

Brandes admits it wasn’t an easy decision, because he really likes Teslas. But, he said standing up for what he thinks is right is more important.

"It is a big decision, and we didn't take it lightly. But, we don't like the direction of where Elon Musk is helping to take this country," said Brandes.

The Tesla demonstrations have apparently been picking up steam around the country. More than 50 were reported outside of Tesla stores around the country last weekend, including one in Santa Barbara.

