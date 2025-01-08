Conejo Valley animal shelter receiving small animals evacuated during Palisades fire

David Still unloads two of his cats in their carriers from the trunk of his car at the parking lot of the animal care center in Agoura Hills. Inside his car is filled with his belongings, as well as trays of food for his small animals.

"We were under a mandatory evacuation, so we gathered up the pets and came out here," said Still.

He was evacuated from the path of the Palisades fire, and is dropping off his dog Cookie and seven cats at the shelter.

"Our neighborhood was evacuated late last night. We spent the evening at a Red Cross Shelter. And this morning we are getting our pets into some longer term temporary housing here. And we're going to find ourselves a place," said Still.

Being out of your home is one concern, but being separated from your pets is another. Still said he's reassured by the staff being "clearly a bunch of animal lovers."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU On Wednesday, the shelter said they're at around 90% capacity

Jenny Jones pulls up in her truck and is hoping they’ll be able to provide a temporary home not only for her dog and two cats but also for her two small pigs.

"The pigs, they're the easiest of all of our pets. If you have a yard, I mean. But I feel for our dog. She's such a good girl. She has so much energy," she said, adding that she's having to prioritize her kids for now.

Jones is emotional and relieved to learn the shelter can help with her two pigs.

She says she grew up here and something has to change.

"Hopefully this will be a wake up call for climate policy in this area. This is just unsustainable," said Jones.

Already at the shelter are evacuated parrots, chickens, bunnies, guinea pigs. This shelter is about 90% capacity, says manager Juan Macada.

"We're doing our best to make more room for those who have been affected by the fire. We're receiving dogs, cats, birds, pigs and small livestock."

Larger animals were being directed to Pierce College but that’s now at capacity and Castaic Animal Care Center is the location that larger animals are now being directed to.

For those bringing their pets here, they’re grateful they’re safe but hope they can be reunited and return to find their homes still standing soon.