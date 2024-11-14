Missing pets, gutted house: Camarillo family coping with aftermath of Mountain Fire

Dawn Damart is climbing through the rubble of her Estaban Drive home. But, she’s not looking for anything in the debris. She’s been calling the names of her two cats, Jasper and Scout, which have been missing since the fire.

She and her husband, Stan Jensen, were in the Midwest when the inferno hit.

"We were in Minnesota. We got home as soon as we could, but we couldn't get home until Thursday night," said Damart. "My son came up, and he tried to get some things when he found out what was going on, but there was just no way. He couldn't get anything out until Thursday. He was able to get our big safe in the garage...and that was about it."



Damart gets emotional as she talks about the first word of the fire, and her missing cats.

"We had somebody taking care of the house, but when she saw the fire, of course she couldn't get up here," said Damart.

"But we did have a cat door. I know the alarm went off, because I got a call. I was so confused. Why is our smoke alarm going off? They probably heard that, and ran out. We've been up here every single day, four or five times a day, just getting our scent around, and leaving food and water, and hoping our kitties will come home," she said.

She’s already been to the Ventura County Animal Services Shelter in Camarillo, but they didn't have the cats. As heartbreaking as losing the house has been, she’s really worried about them.

"They're chipped. One is a black and white male (that's Jasper), and the other is a Calico tiger stripe, and her name is Scout," she said.

Damart has fliers up in Camarillo for Jasper and Scout, and there are others around for missing cats and dogs.

The couple has lived in the Camarillo Heights area for decades, and in this house for three years. It’s a difficult contrast. The view from the driveway is magnificent. You can see much of Western Ventura County, and the ocean.

But, there's only one house still left on Estaban Drive. A half dozen were consumed by the flames.

She says they haven’t had a chance to go through the debris yet.

"You know, we feel we are very, very blessed, and we'll probably rebuild....it would be just awful to walk away. That's the plan," said Damart.

One of the things which did survive is a tall flagpole off of her driveway. There’s a little breeze, and the slightly singed, and dirty flag continues to wave almost defiantly.

Lance Orozco / KCLU

As Damart surveys the debris, she says she’s trying to keep some perspective. She’s grateful no one died in the inferno.

"That's a miracle...with the embers. You know, any time I get sad, I think there's so many things to be grateful for, and I shift my brain that way."