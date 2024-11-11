Veterans' Day marked with events across the Central and South Coasts

We owe them so much. That was the message up and down the Tri-Counties as Veteran’s Day was marked.

From veteran’s themselves, to their families, dependents and more – it was a moment to pause and think about what the sacrifice of our military vets meant.

"My great grandfather was killed in World War Two in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, on a destroyer. And my grandpa was Air Force, served in Vietnam, retired as a Major, and then had a successful life after that," said Captain Jason Kranz – the Chief Staff Officer for Naval Base Ventura County.

It was also a moment to reflect on his own service.

"Some of the memories that come to mind? Back in 2003, when I was in Iraq, I was walking through the ruins of Nebuchadnezzar near Babylon in Iraq. And that was just a few months after the initial invasion. And I was wearing body armor and in a pistol. And it felt like, you know, the tour was from hell. But it was like just walking around the history and seeing what I was part of, really brought it to life," said Kranz.

He spoke at Cal Lutheran University, marking Veteran’s Day.

"Some folks just don't understand, but they still mean it from the heart, even if they don't understand the sacrifices or understand the challenges that veterans face in their careers and after they left the military," he said.

He explained what those sacrifices look like for military personnel, like him.

'When you sign up, you're signing away some of you civil rights, right? Somebody is telling you where you're going, what you're going to do, what you can and can't say. And, you know, for some people, it's no big deal for others - that's tough," he said.

"The sacrifices include just being away from your family for a long time, potentially living in parts of the country that you maybe didn't want to live in before or in parts of the world that you haven't considered before. But if you look at those things and turn them around, they're also benefits," said Kranz.

He said he keeps his great grandfather's sacrifice in his mind on Veterans' Day, and every day.

It’s a chance for the next generation to hear first hand about the experience and sacrifice of military service, says Cal Lutheran University’s Interim President, Dr John Nunes.

"The younger generation doesn't understand the global issues and what is really at stake and what is at the foundation of our nation," he said. "So this event today really does matter. Freedom is not free, and we get to celebrate and enjoy life because of the sacrifices of their service. So I'm a grateful man. Today, there are 55 of our full time students who are actively enrolled in the United States military. I'm super proud of that fact. So that's an example of how young people make a difference as well," said Dr Nunes.

The lucky ones – like veteran Ryan Van Ommeren, are here to remember.

"I feel like it's good for me to know people are stepping back and appreciating the day," said Van Ommeren. "I feel like there's a lot more awareness of Veterans Day than when I got out at '93 - during that era. And I guess I do appreciate the the gestures and the comments and the thank yous," he said.

And for many – it’s simply our duty not to forget.

Cal Lutheran is the parent of KCLU.