Tax hikes? School bonds? And, pickleball??? Voters deciding array of questions in the Tri-Counties

There’s been a huge focus on the Presidential election. But, we will be making some big decisions here at home, in the Tri-Counties as well.

Some communities in the region are proposing sales tax increases.

In Ventura County, City of Santa Paula voters will decide the fate of Measure R, which would be a 1% increase in the city’s sales tax. It would go from 8.25% to 9.25%, and raise an estimated $4.5 million a year.

Proponents say it would raise money for street repairs, public safety, the water supply, and to fight homelessness. But, opponents say as a general tax, it could be used for any city services.

In Santa Barbara County, City of Santa Barbara voters will decide the fate of Measure I-2024. It proposes a half cent sales tax hike, which would take the city’s sales tax from 8.75% percent to 9.25%. It would raise an estimated $15.6 million a year. Proponents say it’s needed to help pay for essential services like public safety, maintenance, library services and to help with affordable housing. But, the argument filed in opposition says these are services the city is already supposed to be supplying.

In Southern San Luis Obispo County, two cities are hoping to pass sales tax hikes.

The City of Arroyo Grande has Measure E-24 on the ballot. It’s a proposed 1% sales tax hike, which would take the city’s sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75%

It would raise an estimated $6 million a year, to help with things like street repairs, public safety, parks, and homelessness. An opposition argument suggests that it would add to the burden for those on fixed incomes.

The City of Pismo Beach is also seeking a 1% sales tax hike. If Measure F-24 is passed, it would renew a half cent sales tax set to expire, and add another half cent tax. The rate would go from 7.75% to 8.25%., and raise about $4 million a year. Again, the identified priorities are things like public safety, street repairs, and homelessness programs.

How about a tax hike you won’t have to pay, but visitors will? Santa Barbara County, Carpinteria, Buellton, and Solvang all have proposed hotel tax increases on the ballot. This is the so-called bed tax that visitors pay as part of a room rental. It would raise more money for local services.

Santa Barbara County is proposing to go from 12% to 14% for unincorporated parts of the county. Buellton would go from 12% to 14%, Carpinteria wants to go from 12% to 15%. And, Solvang is proposing a 12% to 14% increase.

The County’s tourism industry has opposed the concept, fearing it will drive visitors to other areas.

Grover Beach voters will decide the fate of Measure G-24. It seeks to roll back major water and sewer rate hikes. Boosters say the city imposed unreasonable rate hikes. Opponents say the increases are needed to maintain, and update the city’s more than half century old water and sewer systems.

There are a number of school bond measures on the ballot in the Tri-Counties, which would be paid back through property tax hikes. Most of the bond measures are centered around repair, and replacing outdated facilities, and in some cases supplementing educational programs.

In Ventura County, the Briggs Elementary School District has a $4.9 million bond measure on the ballot. The Oxnard Union High School District has a $285 million bond measure on the ballot, which is called Measure E.

There are two measures in Santa Paula. Measure M is for Santa Paula’s Elementary schools, and Measure N for the high school. M seeks approval for $28 million in bonds, and N seeks $36 million. In the primary, two larger bond measures came close to passing, but barely missed the 55% yes vote needed for approval.

The Ventura Unified School District is seeking voter approval of renewal of an existing $59 a year parcel tax.

In Santa Barbara County, there are school bond measures for the College, Hope, Lompoc, Santa Maria-Bonita, and the Santa Maria Joint Unified School Districts.

San Luis Obispo County’s school bond measure proposal includes H-24, for the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

There are two unusual measures on the region’s ballots. Lompoc’s Measure R-2024 asks the city’s voters what they see as the future for 82 acres of city owned land, which includes Ken Adam park. There is a proposal to discontinue its use as a park, and sell it for use as a space themed educational facility.

And, in Ojai there is Measure O, which is all about pickleball. After getting noise complaints, the city shut down its pickleball courts near Ojai City Hall. It added courts at a city park. But, that didn’t sit well with some pickleball fans, who put a measure on the ballot which if passed would require that the city hall courts be reopened.