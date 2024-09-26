Investigators sorting out details of courthouse bombing in Santa Maria which left five injured

There was chaos, and screams as an explosion rocked the Santa Maria courthouse.

"The Sheriff's Office received reports of an explosion in the court complex near Department 9. A single individual entered the facility, and threw a bag at the screening station. That bag exploded," said Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Craig Bonner.

Five people were injured by the blast, which happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Bonner said courthouse security staff jumped into action immediately, catching the man who threw the bag, Nathaniel McGuire, as he tried to flee.

"He was detained outside of the courthouse, as he tried to enter his red car which was parked in the southeast parking lot. McGuire was alone when he was apprehended, and was wearing body armor underneath his jacket. He did not have any physical injuries from the explosion," said the Undersheriff.

While the 20-year-old man was quickly taken into custody, why did it happen?

FBI Special Agent In Charge Ted Docks says there was no evidence to support an act of terrorism.

"What we know at this point is that this incident is not tied to transnational terrorism, and the subject has no known ties to terrorist groups," said Docks.

Investigators think it was something much simpler: They think he was angry over being arrested for a weapons violation.

"Through their interviews, detectives learned that McGuire's motivation appeared to have stemmed from a recent arrest by the Sheriff's Office July 28th for firearms violations," said Bonner. "Deputies discovered and seized a loaded revolver which was in McGuire's pants pocket, and was not registered to him."

He’s being held without the possibility of bail on attempted murder, explosives, the use of explosives, and other charges. McGuire is also being investigated in connection with some recent arson fires.

The Undersheriff said all five people who were injured were court visitors, and no staff members were hurt. He says fortunately, none of the injuries were life threatening. They were all treated, and and then released by a hospital on Wednesday.

Investigators served search warrants for McGuire’s car, and his Henry Avenue home. But, Bonner said they believe the Santa Maria man acted alone, and that there’s no additional threat.

The courthouse was closed for the rest of the day Wednesday, and will remain closed through at least Thursday for the investigation into the blast.