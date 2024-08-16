2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

The 'Barbie Pilot' raising awareness of breast cancer in the skies over Camarillo

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 16, 2024 at 4:02 PM PDT
Pink Jet crew member Stephanie Goetz' own mother is a stage 3 breast cancer survivor
Stephanie Goetz
Pink Jet crew member Stephanie Goetz' own mother is a stage 3 breast cancer survivor

A long-running airshow organized by a non-profit that preserves historical aircraft returns to Ventura County on Saturday and Sunday.

Final preparations are taking place here at Camarillo Airport ahead of the two-day airshow. Last year it was curtailed by bad weather - the infamous 'hurri-quake'.

"This year, anybody that had a ticket for [the postponed] Sunday, we're honoring those tickets...and we have fantastic weather. This is going to be a postcard day for Southern California down here by the coast," enthused Dan Alpern, who will be commentating on the show.

Alpern is one of the hundreds of volunteers who help make the annual airshow happen.

"What's most important to me is the opportunity for youth to access the aviation community. Our mission here at the Commemorative Air Force Southern California Wing is to educate, inspire and honor," said Alpern.

Among the warbirds, stunt helicopters and pyrotechnics is an aircraft that stands out as much for its color as its capabilities.

"The pink jet is this amazing L39 Albatross, which is a military trainer jet that was actually used a lot in the Eastern Bloc, in Europe and throughout Europe and throughout the world," explained Stephanie Goetz, part of the all-female crew of the Pink Jet.

"This military trainer has been transformed into a force for good. So it's all pink. And it is this beautiful representation and empowerment for breast cancer survivors, breast cancer awareness, and for encouraging early detection," said Goetz.

The Pink Jet raises awareness about Breast Cancer and will be at the Wings Over Camarillo Airshow on Saturday and Sunday
Stephanie Goetz
The Pink Jet raises awareness about Breast Cancer and will be at the Wings Over Camarillo Airshow on Saturday and Sunday

Goetz' own mom is a stage 3 breast cancer survivor so raising awareness is a cause close to her heart.

"It was quite scary. It was just a year - year and a half - ago, and although it is something that I had known other women who had gone through it, once it impacts you personally it's a whole other level," she said.

"To see my mom go through that, to see the surgery, to see the the challenges that it put all of us in, it really was impactful. And so to be able to be that source of strength for others, knowing that I've kind of walked in those shoes as someone who's had someone who's battled that disease, it also gives me another level of compassion for those who are going through it," said Goetz.

Resplendent in a bubblegum pink flight suit, Goetz says the pink jet is a source of inspiration.

"I have been called the Barbie pilot and it's not surprising, and I very much understand that. And I, I hold that in very high regard and with much respect," said Goetz.

"It definitely is a compliment. I own that because as a female in aviation, you have to be also willing to embrace that you are definitely going to be feminine, but you're can be just as fierce as well. So you can be fabulous, you can be fierce, you can be both of these things and it doesn't marginalize you as a pilot. It doesn't mean that you're not great," she said.

"You can have the the beautiful red nails and glitter and fly the heck out of the airplane."

The Wings Over Camarillo Airshow takes place this Saturday and Sunday.
Tags
Local News california coast newscal coast newslocal news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday