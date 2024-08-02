The entertainer turning the 'fun meter up to the max' at the Ventura County Fair

Entertainer Skip Banks hands me a pin badge to wear - it says Fun Meter and there’s an arrow that’s turned up to max. It’s his second year he’s brought his one-man show to the Ventura County Fair – which itself is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

"It's the Hollywood on Wheels comedy show. It's a crazy, crazy, fun cast of characters," explains Banks.

Banks pumps up a blue giant balloon and a curious crowd starts to gather. He promises them that he will insert himself into the balloon later in the show.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Skip Banks teases the audience that he will get inside this balloon

"I put myself inside this balloon choreographed to music. I'll be inside the music and you hear the music and I'm jiggling like crazy and choreographed. And I'll try to escape out of it without it breaking," he explains.

Banks says he's a fan of old school physical comedy and was inspired by Milton Berle and Red Skelton.

His one-man show is a spontaneous mix of physical humor, wearing masks to transform from a snaggle toothed character to playing Darth Vader or Elvis Presley and using props to draw an audience, who otherwise might pass by on the way to the food stands or thrill rides.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Banks plays a range of characters

Caroline Feraday / KCLU News Skip Banks in character

It's a show that lacks the high-tech high-adrenaline of other attractions – and that’s the joy of it, says Banks.

"I spoof, as you can see. Eminem. Darth Vader. The Hulk. Elvis. It just goes on and on," says Banks.

"Every 15 seconds something's changing. Because I know that nowadays with pop culture, they have a remote control attention span," he said.

"It's bringing smiles in. We need humor big time nowadays, you know, to help take away this other stuff, you know? And it's family fun and clean. And I'm very, very blessed and lucky to be here."

And does he escape from the balloon? You’ll have to find out for yourself.

Catch Skip Banks’ Hollywood on Wheels comedy show at the Ventura County Fair every afternoon.