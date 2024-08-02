2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

The entertainer turning the 'fun meter up to the max' at the Ventura County Fair

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 2, 2024 at 3:33 PM PDT
Ventura County Fair is in full swing
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Ventura County Fair is in full swing

From pig-racing to watermelon eating contests and music shows, the Ventura County Fair brings entertainment as well as thrill-rides, excitement and deep-fried everything.

Entertainer Skip Banks hands me a pin badge to wear - it says Fun Meter and there’s an arrow that’s turned up to max. It’s his second year he’s brought his one-man show to the Ventura County Fair – which itself is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

"It's the Hollywood on Wheels comedy show. It's a crazy, crazy, fun cast of characters," explains Banks.

Banks pumps up a blue giant balloon and a curious crowd starts to gather. He promises them that he will insert himself into the balloon later in the show.

Skip Banks teases the audience that he will get inside this balloon
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Skip Banks teases the audience that he will get inside this balloon

"I put myself inside this balloon choreographed to music. I'll be inside the music and you hear the music and I'm jiggling like crazy and choreographed. And I'll try to escape out of it without it breaking," he explains.

Banks says he's a fan of old school physical comedy and was inspired by Milton Berle and Red Skelton.

His one-man show is a spontaneous mix of physical humor, wearing masks to transform from a snaggle toothed character to playing Darth Vader or Elvis Presley and using props to draw an audience, who otherwise might pass by on the way to the food stands or thrill rides.

Banks plays a range of characters
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Banks plays a range of characters
Skip Banks in character
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU News
Skip Banks in character

It's a show that lacks the high-tech high-adrenaline of other attractions – and that’s the joy of it, says Banks.

"I spoof, as you can see. Eminem. Darth Vader. The Hulk. Elvis. It just goes on and on," says Banks.

"Every 15 seconds something's changing. Because I know that nowadays with pop culture, they have a remote control attention span," he said.

"It's bringing smiles in. We need humor big time nowadays, you know, to help take away this other stuff, you know? And it's family fun and clean. And I'm very, very blessed and lucky to be here."

And does he escape from the balloon? You’ll have to find out for yourself.

Catch Skip Banks’ Hollywood on Wheels comedy show at the Ventura County Fair every afternoon.

Tags
Local News california coast newscal coast newslocal news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday