Raising empowered females: What does it mean for a family raising two girls in the Conejo Valley

We first met Genessee Semler when she was expecting her baby daughter - Fin - who was born on Biden’s inauguration day in 2021.

"I was sitting there. I had my epidural so was very comfortable. And we were just watching the replay of his inauguration ceremony," she says of that day that her family expanded to three.

Now, they are a four as she and her husband welcomed a second daughter - Tea - 14 months later.

"They are 14 months apart because one was born ten weeks early. It's pretty much status quo, just trying to keep our heads above water with work," she said.

With two daughters and a full time job, family life is wonderfully busy and chaotic.

"The most valuable resource we have now, from a professional standpoint, as well as personal - is time. People are willing to give up money to have a little bit more quality of life, which comes in the form of time, getting back that commuting time," said Semler.

"And so we're trying to just figure out how to maximize our quality of life as parents of toddlers who have to take into account their social development and their social engagements, as well as our need for just being able to refresh ourselves from how tough it is," she said.

Semler has talked before about her own difficult experiences as an Asian growing up as a minority in the Conejo Valley and what it means now to have a woman in the race for the White House.

"I never even thought a woman would get to the White House, much less a minority female," said Semler.

"It doesn't seem like she claims that part of her heritage very much, and so, I have slightly conflicting feelings about that. However, just the fact that she is a minority woman and she is mixed race, I think is phenomenal," she said.

"Just four years later, we're looking at a completely [different situation] both again the female and that she's not only nonwhite, she's mixed race. I think that's very telling about also how the demographics of the country are changing and reflective of that, kind of dynamism. And that's great to see for so many reasons," she said.

Semler says that her daughter’s sense of female empowerment is growing, and instilling that in the next generation is important not only for them as individuals but for society as a whole.

"She has the perception that princesses and queens are more powerful - because we talked to her about the game of chess, even though she's three - and have more say than kings and princes. Especially if you look at Disney movies," said Semler.

"She has that sense of female empowerment already. But I think to see it standardized in something other than a cartoon in our lifetimes - in the White House - would add another dimension. She's three, but that would solidify her sense of how important she can be as a female. And then also the fact that she is biracial, which actually hasn't come up yet, but I think it's going to probably start coming up in the next couple of years," she said.

And you can catch up with more of their journey as a family as we continue to follow them on KCLU.