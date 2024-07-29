Family turns tragedy into Santa Barbara County program that's helped thousands kick addiction

It’s a parent’s nightmare. You discover your child is addicted to drugs.

It’s the situation a Santa Barbara couple found themselves facing with their 15-year-old son. But, they were steered to a one of a kind local program, which provided support services to help their son kick his addiction, and counseling to help them as parents manage the situation.

They got help from Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Centers. The Centers came out of the grief of a Santa Barbara family which lost a son to addiction.

"I lost my son Danny to substance abuse. My goal is to try to prevent that from ever happening to another family, because there's nothing more painful than losing a child," said Bob Bryant.

He said what started as one center has grown into three over the last two decades. Bryant said they’ve helped thousands of kids, teens, and young adults, and their families deal with substance abuse issues.

"We treat the entire family," said Bryant.

There are centers in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Santa Maria.



The well known Santa Barbara businessman has used his connections in the community to hold fundraisers like hikes, and concerts to help pay for the programs. He says while we like to think of our area as a good place to raise our kids, the potential for substance abuse is a fact of life here.

"We have four overdose fatalities a week in Santa Barbara County," said Bryant. "We have over 9000 rescues since 2000."

Where do the clients come from? "Some come in by themselves, but most of them come through the criminal justice system, and some through the school system," said Bryant.

The family of the 15-year-old boy who kicked his addiction thanks to the center credit the program with getting his life back on track.

Bryant said nothing ever replaces a lot child. But, he thinks his son would be proud of the good that’s come out of the family’s tragedy.

Legendary musician Chubby Checker is headlining a concert August 31 at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theater, benefiting the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Centers. Tickets are $25 for the special event.



