Hop-ping for an egg-stra special Easter? Try going down to the farm!

From a traditional Easter Egg hunt, to photos with the Easter Bunny and a carrot ring toss game, here at Underwood Family farms in Moorpark, there’s plenty of egg-citement about Easter.

Matthew is seven and looks very pleased with the candies he has won by tossing a bean bag at a giant egg.

"I started off with the easy one, but I wanted to go for the hard one cos I like hard challenges," said Matthew.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU A successful bean bag game won candy for the kids

His dad Daniel Estrada says the event is fun for the whole family.

"It's a good experience for them to come and experience all the activities at the farm for them, and especially bringing your family and making it a family experience. It's really fun and it's a great time for everybody," he said.

Five-year-old Jaden has filled a bucket with an assortment of small toys and candy found in the fields of the Ventura County farm.

"I got a super prize! I got two candies with toys," he told KCLU.

His mom Kimberly Guzman says they’ve made a family tradition of coming to the farm.

"We've been coming for years. They love to see the Easter Bunny, and so it's just a family tradition," she said.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU There are Spring-themed games for the family

It’s an annual egg-stravganza - but there’s more to coming to the farm than the thrill of finding hidden chocolate.

There are Easter egg hunts as well as pick your own fruits, vegetables and flowers, explains Suzannah Underwood, whose family have farmed here for generations.

"I'm fifth generation and my boys are sixth generation and my dad is out here, so of course he's fourth generation and we've been farming here in Ventura County since 1867. We farm 200 acres, but 50 of those the public can visit," said Underwood.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Underwood is a family run farm in Ventura County

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The farm also has an Easter egg hunt and plenty of photo opportunities

She says while they’re all about the fun, and interaction with the animals, a visit is also a way to inspire and educate children about where their food comes from.

"We love that visitors can come and learn where their food comes from. It's not just in the grocery store. There's actually a chain that it comes from, you know, from the ground to the grocery store. So even when people aren't out here, we are constantly changing and getting ready for the next crop and the next event.

This and other Easter egg hunts in our area are keeping a close watch on the storm forecast for the weekend – and at Underwood they’re extending their Spring celebrations until April 7.