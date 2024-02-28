Santa Barbara-based non-profit gearing up to provide aid to refugees in Gaza

A Santa Barbara based international aid organization is launching an effort to provide tents, and household essentials to some of those displaced by the crisis in Gaza.

"It's just unprecedented, the amount of people displaced in this crisis, over 90% of the people in Gaza," said Kerri Murray, who is the President of Shelterbox. It's a two decade old international aid organization which provides emergency shelter, and support to families displaced by disasters and conflicts.

Murray talked about the situation in Gaza. "It's over 1.9 million people. They need mattresses, floor mats, other basic things like kitchen sets. Many people are living in damaged buildings, some are living in camps, some are living outside where they're exposed. They need the basics."

Murray said ShelterBox is preparing its first shipment of supplies for Palestinian refugees. "We're bringing in tarps, ropes, blankets, mattresses, pillows, floor mats, hygiene sets, kitchen sets," said Murray.

The non-profit is well known for its relief efforts around the world, especially in places like Syria and Ukraine. The ShelterBox official said they are working with another non-profit to physically get the supplies through Egypt, and to the people who need them.

ShelterBox is asking for financial support from the public to help with the relief efforts. Murray admits it’s tough because the Mideast situation is so polarizing. "I wish it wasn't, but it is," said Murray. "We prioritize the most vulnerable in these situations, which are often children. As an organization, ShelterBox is apolitical. We are nonreligious. We are working to support people who are just caught in the conflict."



Mohammed Zaanoun

/ ShelterBox A damaged building in Gaza.

Murray said this week’s effort is the first of what she expects will be a prolonged campaign to help people in the region.

She said the need is especially critical now, with so many displaced people during the winter months. As the seasons change, the makeup of the relief supplies for Gaza will be modified to meet the situation. But, Murray said they are thinking long term, because with so many people displaced, and so much destruction, the need for help will be a long term effort.

