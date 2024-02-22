The overlooked President: Ventura play looks at the life and legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower

"What is greatness, anyway? I thought that was up to posterity to decide," said actor John Rubinstein, who is portraying U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Rubicon Theater Company’s presentation of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground.

It’s a look at the life of America’s 34th President though Eisenhower's eyes.

"It's a drama about a man going through something in front of you, instead of a history lecture or diatribe," said the actor.

Rubinstein plays the President best known to the public as “Ike” after he’s left office. It’s a one person show set at the President’s home a year after completing his second term in office. As he starts work on an autobiography, he reflects on his life, and legacy as President.

Here is the actor speaking as the President, talking about the sense of duty he developed while a cadet at West Point. "We swore an oath that would make us cadets, and in that moment I realized it was the nation I'd be serving, and not myself," said Rubinstein.

Lore Photography John Rubinstein in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground. The play is in Ventura after runs in New York and Los Angeles.



Eisenhower came from a poor family. He joined the military as a way of getting a college education. He rose through the ranks. In World War II, he became a household name, and hero to Americans as he led Allied forces in the defeat of Nazi Germany. He then became NATO’s first Supreme Commander.

Then, he served two terms as President from 1953 to 1961, after Harry Truman and before John F. Kennedy. But, the actor says “Ike” is overlooked by many.

"The country was arguably in tremendously good condition. We had saved the world from two world wars," said Rubinstein. "We had more money than anybody else. Europe was trying to pull itself back together. And, there was this great hope for the future. And, it was sort of established by Eisenhower, sort of unbeknownst and unseen."

Rubinstein said he always wanted to try a one person show, despite the demands of carrying the entire performance. He admits it's a challenge.

The actor says Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy were Presidents who led the country at a time of great hope, and expectations. He feels this play has great relevance today, believing our government, and country have become fractured.

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground has previews Thursday and Friday nights, and opens Saturday night. It runs through March 10 at the Rubicon Theater Company’s Karyn Jackson Theater in downtown Ventura.

