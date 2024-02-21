Little trophy shop in Ventura County gets starring role in big Hollywood awards show this weekend

It’s become one of Hollywood’s biggest awards shows, behind the Oscars and the Golden Globes. The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards this Sunday will honor the best in movie and television acting, as well as presenting a Lifetime Achievement Award to Barbara Streisand.

During the last few weeks, a little trophy shop in Ventura County has been busy, preparing for the big night. The team at Simi Valley's Sportscraft Trophy and Award will literally be handing the finished awards to the big winners.

"We do not make the entire trophy. We do the engraving," said Eddie Williams is Sportscraft’s owner. "They give us the list of nominees. We engrave a plate for every possible winner. They don't even let us know who the winner is. And, they have our little crew go to to the show."

The team tracks the winner as the show progresses, and then the winner come backstage to their booth, where the engraved name plates made by Sportscraft are attached to the winner's awards.

He says they’ve been making the winner’s plates for the SAG awards for six years. Williams admits it’s a lot more glamorous than some of his other projects, like trophies for high school sports teams.

"It's very exhilarating." said Williams. "A lot of people want to meet these people, and most never get to do it. In one evening, we are meeting dozens."



Chris Macedo is sitting at a workbench in the Sportscraft shop. Sitting in front of him are dozens of nameplates, with names like Bradley Cooper, Paul Giamatti, Emma Stone and Jeffrey Wright.

"It's super exciting, super exciting," said Macedo. "To see all the different names of all the stars, and just all the excitement of us being there that night."

He admits it’s sort of like the Super Bowl for the trophy team, and that there is a little pressure. They get one shot at doing things right while they are under the spotlight

What happens to the plates of those who don't win? Williams says they bring them back to the shop, where they are recycled.

So, if you watch the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards Sunday night, know that after someone wins, they’ll then be be standing in from of Eddie and Chris, and the rest of the Simi Valley team. After the awards team does its job, the winners will see their awards with their names on them for the very first time.

The SAG awards air at 5 Sunday night. For the first time instead of being on a broadcast or cable network, they will stream live on Netflix.

