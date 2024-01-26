Jazz legend brings some of his newest work to Ventura County stages

He’s an Oscar and Grammy nominee who’s worked with everyone from Duke Ellington to Barbara Streisand. This weekend, the pianist and composeris teaming up with Ventura County's New West Symphony for a concert event which will feature some of his newest work, as well as a tribute to George Gershwin.

Roger Kellaway has been playing the piano, and composing for more than seven decades. The Ojai man says he grew up with a love of music.

"At seven, I imitated a piece called the Bells of St. Mary that my dad played, and he asked me if I wanted to take lessons, and I said sure," said Kellaway. "At 12, I sort of became interested in jazz. At 14, I started doing little gigs."

His career took off. He worked with legendary performers like Elvis Presley orchestras and quartets, and as a solo artist. He's recorded mofre than 250 albums.

Then, his reputation led him to musical score for movies. One of his most famous projects was the 1978 version of “A Star Is Born” with Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

But one of his most famous compositions was a theme song for the acclaimed sitcom “All In The Family”. But, Kellaway says it’s not the song you are probably thinking. It's not the opening number. It's the one used over the closing credits.

What he wrote was the song called Remembering You.

This weekend, Kellaway is performing with the New West Symphony. The concert will feature a celebration of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Kellaway will perform his suite from “Vision of America”, using songs from acclaimed songwriters Alan and Marilyn Bergman, and images by Ojai photographer Joe Sohm.

The concerts will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo.

Here is the complete program:

Rhapsody in Blue

The January 27th concert is in special honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Sat, Jan. 27, 2024 – 7:00PM – Thousand Oaks

Sun, Jan. 28, 2024 – 3:00PM – Camarillo

Michael Christie, conductor

Kellaway/Sohm | Suite from Visions of America

Gershwin | Rhapsody in Blue

Gershwin | Fascinating Rhythm

Szpilman | Concertino for Piano and Orchestra

Respighi | Pines of Rome