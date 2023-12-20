Tackling fentanyl trafficking on the Central and South Coast with new legislation

The steep rise in opioid-related overdoses in recent years is a problem that Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara says he is already focused on - as he co-led the recently-passed bipartisan legislation which will increase federal attention on fentanyl trafficking.

"It's a bipartisan, bicameral legislation that was made possible because of us being educated by our public health and law enforcement personnel, that this is an epidemic. We're having a huge spike in deaths due to fentanyl, and we identified that the way to really start addressing this from a different perspective is to provide more strategic interdiction," he told KCLU on Wednesday.

Carbajal says the new legislation utilizes the tools of the Department of Defense and involves Mexico as an active partner to combat the flow of fentanyl.

"You've got to work with our neighboring countries. You got to bring the resources to bear, which is our military, and do it in a surgical way where we can better coordinate with law enforcement and our neighboring countries, authorities and law enforcement in those countries to interdict this drug," said Carbajal.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff, Congressman Salud Carbajal, Ventura County CEO Dr. Sevet Johnson, Santa Barbara District Attorney John Savrnoch, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown in Ventura on Wednesday

Disrupting cartel and trafficking activity is what’s needed, agreed Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

"It has escalated, particularly in the past three years, to the point where we're on track to lose probably 200 people this year to drug overdose - probably at least half of that will be fentanyl overdoses," he said.

"To put it into perspective, we're losing the equivalent of the passenger capacity of a Boeing 737 800 aircraft. If every year we had an airliner going down in Santa Barbara County, we'd have a lot of attention being paid to that, right? Well, we have that same number of people dying every year as a result of drug overdose," said Brown.

"They cross all kinds of socioeconomic and age and racial spectrums, and it's important that we as a community recognize that we have to do something about this. And at the time when we have more drugs on our streets than ever in our county, we have fewer narcotic investigative resources than we've had in the past 25 or 30 years. So hopefully there will be a closer combined operation working relationship with the Mexican government, in particular with their military and our military, to go in there and really degrade and destroy these laboratories in these cartels, because these cartels are the root of the problem. That's where all of this is originating," said Brown.

Is new legislation going to be enough to reduce overdose deaths involving fentanyl? Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko says that it’s a part, but not all of the solution, which also includes programs to tackle addiction, however, he points out that the number of case filings involving the synthetic opioid have increased by over three thousand per cent.

"Fentanyl is straining the criminal justice system. When you have 3000 more cases, fentanyl based, than you did five years ago, that requires more prosecutions, more court staff, more judges, more court resources," said Nasarenko.

"So when we interdict, seize, disrupt...fentanyl, we'll hopefully achieve fewer cases. We want people to be made whole, to improve, to rehabilitate. But we also need to interdict and lower the stream of this deadly synthetic opioid on our streets," he said.

The Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act is expected to be signed into law by President Biden before the end of the year.

That may come too late for the hundreds of families celebrating the holidays this year for the first time without a loved one, having lost them to a fentanyl overdose.