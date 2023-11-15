RSV vaccine now available in Tri-Counties, but only limited supply available for infants

You’ve seen the ads on TV, and in magazines, urging you to get immunized against RSV.

It seems like it’s something new. But, experts say Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which can cause infection of the lungs, and respiratory tract is a common virus that's been around forever.

What’s new is we have vaccines to protect those most at risk, just approved by the FDA this spring.

"RSV is a virus, and its in our environment all year long. But, it tends to peak in winter and early spring," said Dr. Robert Levin, who is Ventura County’s Public Health Officer.

"It's spread by people who are infected. People can only get it from other people," said Levin. "People will cough, and if they are within six feet of you, those large droplets that are coming out when they cough, those can infect you. Surfaces can infect you, and the virus can survive for several hours on surfaces, so by touching them, and touching your nose, or your eyes, or your mouth, you can become infected."

Dr. Levin says the risk is especially high for infants. RSV causes as many as 80,000 infant hospitalizations a year, as well as hundreds of deaths.

"For many of us, it is like a cold. Those at greatest risk are infants, especially those under six months old, and the frail and elderly," said Levin.

So, immunizations for babies are critical. But, there’s a problem. There’s a nationwide shortage of the new vaccine for infants and toddlers.

"It was approved and released this year to be given to babies as soon as they are born, or up to eight months to protect them against RSV. It is 80% effective." said Dr. Rachel Stern, who is Ventura County’s Chief Medical Quality Officer for Ambulatory Care.

"But, the problem is we, as healthcare providers are not able to get enough of it to cover infants that are being born, as well as the high-risk toddlers," said Stern. There is a nationwide shortage of the vaccine.

They are trying to get the word out about the alternative for pregnant women: Get immunized now, because it will protect the newborn.

"It's not a new concept. We have for many, many years given mothers tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis vaccine in their third trimester to protect their infants," said Stern.

Stern says pregnant women should consult their doctors about getting an RSV shot.

Aside from the newborns and infants, RSV also poses a risk to older adults. Medical experts say if you’re 60 or older, you should get the vaccine.

"I think its probably even most important for those who are even older, and frail, or have other kinds of lung or heart conditions to get the vaccine," said Levin. "And the good news about that vaccine is that it seems to last not just for one year, like the flu vaccine, but seems to be lasting for at least two years."

Levin says the version for those 60, and older is readily available. Dr. Levin says you should talk to your health care provider first.

And, if you’re under 60, and in good health, you’ve now learned what’s behind all those ads you’ve been seeing, but doctors feel you don’t need the vaccine. If you get RSV, and aren't in a high risk group, it will look like a common cold, and your body will deal with it naturally.

