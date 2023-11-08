A section of the Berlin Wall which is housed in Ventura County, is undergoing restoration works

"Tear down this wall." That was the plea from the then President, Ronald Reagan, in June 1987 to Mikhail Gorbachev - as he stood in Berlin, in then West Germany.

The Berlin Wall, which divided the Western world from the Communist Eastern Bloc, came down in 1989 - reshaping the modern world.

Simi Valley may seem a world away from that divide, but here at the Reagan Library stands a nine feet high section of the original wall, covered on one side in colorful graffiti.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The wall came down in 1989

"What we are restoring that is a historical part of life. It's good that it's dismantled. But, you know, it's a history, so it should be preserved for future generations," said Nikoli Seraphim, who is using a spray paint technique to delicately restore the faded colors on the wall.

The artist has restored historic works before, but this is even more significant for Seraphim. He was born and raised in Bulgaria and grew up on the eastern side of the wall, where if he'd sprayed anything on the wall, he probably wouldn't be standing here today.

"Well, on the east side, they'll just take you away. You don't do graffiti. There was no crime in the Eastern Bloc at all. I spent there 25 years, so I know," he told KCLU.

The direct sunlight has faded the wall's vibrant colors, butterflies and words like 'freedom'. Seraphim says the biggest challenge is matching the colors to the originals.

"It's been done originally with a spray can, and so you kind of have to follow that to get as close as possible to what was intended to be done. It took us a day to dial colors and everything, and so now it's just executing the design to get it as close as possible," he said.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU It's being restored after fading in years of sunshine

Melissa Giller from the Reagan Foundation says that the restoration works are important so that generations to come see it and learn the lessons of the past.

"This wall represents what freedom and democracy really means and to be able to bring back its vibrant colors and restore it to its original state and all of its glory. It's so beautiful," she said.

"This is the West side. This is the free side. People could put graffiti on it. If you actually walk around to the other side, it's just a gray, stark concrete wall. It was the east side. You approached it, you could be shot. So the wall really represents what freedom means," she told KCLU.

Thursday November 9, sees the 34th anniversary of the Berlin Wall coming down, and this one time symbol of division continues now to represent freedom.