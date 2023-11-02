An Academy-Award winning animated film is being paired with live musicians on stage in Ventura County

The soundtrack to Academy Award winning animated movie Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse features original songs from Post Malone and Nicki Minaj, as well as symphonic orchestral music, all of which will be performed live in concert on stage.

"So it's the movie on a big screen with a live 13 piece orchestra. So you get to experience the movie and watch the movie that everybody knows and loves, and then also get to hear a live concert and a live concert score coming to life," explained the conductor Emily Marshall.

She and the full orchestra, the Broadway Sinfonietta, have something else in common - they are all women and majority women of color.

Marshall said, "I think it's great for the audience to see a strong, talented group of female musicians and then get to hear how great and how full the orchestration sounds and just really how well they can bring the score to life every night. So I think getting the visual aspects of that along with the sonic aspect is a nice culmination of that."

Marshall says the hip hop infused film score supports the movie's themes of resilience and universal heroism and pushes boundaries by blending the live musicians with DJ turntables and a scratcher live on stage.

"So we have three percussionists, and so there's many drums happening onstage, and you, like, really feel those vibrations and feel the bass of it," she said.

"Then we also have a deejay scratcher, which is a cool element. I mean, I've never done [a concert] with a deejay before either. He adds a different sonic texture to everything as well. And then we have strings and horns like you would expect from an orchestra, but it's a much less classical sound than you might expect to hear from a normal orchestral show and more modern with a lot of like R&B and pop influences all throughout," Marshall told KCLU.

"It's been really cool to see the younger generation come to the show and be so excited and so immersed in the show. And it really is cool because then it will make the next generation excited about going to orchestra concerts. You know, it wouldn't be something necessarily that they think they'd enjoy that much, but then they come to it and get to feel and experience the music live. And it's it's really special," said Marshall.

Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse: Live In Concert is on at the Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks on November 9.