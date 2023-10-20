Street fairs and concerts are all part of the celebrations for Ventura County’s 150th birthday!

Big Voodoo Daddy are one of the bands playing at the Jubilee Music Festival on Saturday celebrating 150 years of Ventura County. For them, it's personal. They may have had international success and played the Super Bowl halftime show in 1999, but Ventura County is home.

"We actually have a key to the city that we got know way back. Ventura County means a lot to [us]. Half of the band is from Ventura County," said Kurt Sodergren, the band's drummer and one of two original members.

He says they have come a long way since being formed in Ventura in 1989 - even playing for one of Donald Trump's birthday parties!

"Yeah, we did. I don't want to get political or anything like that, but we did. It was in Las Vegas. It was his birthday party and Austin Powers jumped out of a cake. Not the Austin Powers, but someone dressed up like him. And he came down this gold plated elevator with surrounded by girls and. He said, 'There is my boys' and pointed to us, and then was gone within a few minutes.

"We've done a lot of interesting things. I think we met...I guess that would be four presidents, right? Because we met Bill Clinton, we met both Bushes and then Trump before he was president," he said.

"Our baritone sax player, he went up to George H.W. Bush and asked for an autograph and goes, 'Can you write, dig it, Andy?' And so he wrote to 'Digit' instead because he didn't get it," shared Sodergren.

Their memorable name comes from a fateful meeting between lead vocalist Scotty Maurice with blues guitar legend Albert Collins.

"Early on, it was just Scott and I that were playing together and we were thinking about band names before we even had a band. And he told me the story about how he went to see Albert Collins - this great guitar player, blues legend - and Scott wanted to get his autograph, so he ripped a poster off the wall, brought it up, and Albert Collins wrote on it, 'To that big, bad voodoo daddy.' He thought it was a good idea. And I did too. And the next day, when we were a little more sober, we agreed it was still a great name," he said.

"I think it's cool because it doesn't really you don't really know what you're going to get. It's really, I think, an all encompassing kind of name, and we sort of made it our own now. So hopefully it means, you know, swing and jazz and New Orleans music," said Sodergren.

The Music Festival is preceded by the Free Family Fair at the Agricultural Museum in Santa Paula, featuring food trucks, a petting zoo and arts and crafts. And Sodergren says it's an honor to be part of the county's big celebration.

"I love it here. So to be able to celebrate 150th birthday, it's really special to all of us that live there," he said.

The Jubilee Music Festival will take place on Saturday October 21 from 2.30 to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Park in Santa Paula.