Big league politics come to Ventura County: Republican Presidential debate in Simi Valley days away

Crews are busy unloading equipment, building a huge set, and putting up tents as the focus of American politics shifts to Ventura County for one day next week.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is gearing to host the second Republican Presidential debate next Wednesday. But, it appears unlikely that the party's fron runner, Donald Trump, will be there to take part.

"We've been planning for the past four to six weeks, but in the past week, it's been non-stop construction, putting up tents, getting credentials ready, and making our campus as beautiful as possible," said Melissa Giller, who is the Chief Marketing Officer for the the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Giller says an army of reporters, and TV crews will be descending on Simi Valley for the debate. It’s co-hosted by the Fox Business Channel, Univision, and the video hosting platform Rumble.

"The debate itself will be held in the Air Force One Pavilion. We're building a tent in our courtyard for pre-and-post receptions for our guest. We're building a large tent on our south lawn for a media filing center. We're turning our auditorium into a spin room," said Giller.

It will be big, but not as big as it could be. Donald Trump isn’t expected to take part.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivdek Ramaswamy, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Cand Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina have qualified to take part.

Giller says three candidates, including former President Trump, could still be eligible, if they meet certain criteria.

"The other three have until 6 p.m. Pacific Monday to qualify," said Giller.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson have to hit higher polling numbers to qualify. Former president Donald Trump would have to sign a statement that he would sign a pledge supporting whoever the party ultimately chooses as its nominee. So far, he's refused to do that.

Political observers say it’s unlikely the former President will decide to take part, mainly because of his big lead in current polls.

"The general advice in a campaign is that if you are significantly ahead is that you have no reason to participate. What can you gain? You can only, for the most part lose...you might make an error," said

Dr. Herb Gooch, who is a political science professor at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Gooch said by participating, you also give more legitimacy to other candidates.

He said the debates are still important even without the front-runner, especially if for some reason he dropped out of the race.

This is the fifth time the Reagan Library has hosted a Republican Presidential debate. It did it twice in the 2008 election cycle, in 2012, in 2016, and now in 2023.

The library will be closed to the public on debate date next Wednesday, but Giller says visitors will be able to get a taste of the excitement if they visit during the next few days. She said it's a great opportunity to showcase the library, with media from across the country coming to the debate.