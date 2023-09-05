The 131-year-old piece of ice-hockey royalty visiting Santa Barbara County

Ice in Paradise is the only ice-rink in Santa Barbara County, and outside on Tuesday morning, a long line of people wait to get a glimpse of a very special visitor.

At 131-years-old and weighing 34-pounds…The Stanley Cup is a piece of ice-hockey royalty and paid a visit to the non-profit, located in Goleta, drawing a legion of fans looking to get close to the silverware. Fans like Eric Valois.

"I grew up playing hockey and it's inspiration for the kids," explained Valois, "And having the greatest trophy in sports is definitely something to strive to win."

"No one expects to have ice-hockey in Santa Barbara! said Valois.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Visitors of all ages flocked to see the Cup in person

Nancy Waller waited 45 minutes in line before getting a turn to have her picture taken with the cup, which awarded annually to the NHL’s playoff champion.

Waller said she has actually been waiting years for the chance to see the trophy.

And for lifelong hockey fan – Bob Kotowski who has come wearing ice hockey gear bearing his name, and carrying a hockey stick – it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I can't believe it...this is amazing, this is the greatest trophy in the world...it's amazing!" said Kotowski.

Current holders, the Vegas Golden Knights, have their name engraved alongside previous winners.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Winners' names are engraved on the cup

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Non-Profit Ice in Paradise is the only ice rink in Santa Barbara County

France Bedart, the general manager at Ice In Paradise, says it’s an honor to have the Stanley Cup in the community.

"We are happy that people are taking advantage of it, they can go close to it, they can touch it," said Bedart.

"Although," she adds, "There's a saying that if you touch it, you'll never win it!"

So – erm – hands off!