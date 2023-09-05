2023
California Coast News

The 131-year-old piece of ice-hockey royalty visiting Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT
The Stanley Cup paid a visit to Goleta on Tuesday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Fans got a chance to get up close to the Stanley Cup as it was on display on Tuesday in Goleta.

Ice in Paradise is the only ice-rink in Santa Barbara County, and outside on Tuesday morning, a long line of people wait to get a glimpse of a very special visitor.

At 131-years-old and weighing 34-pounds…The Stanley Cup is a piece of ice-hockey royalty and paid a visit to the non-profit, located in Goleta, drawing a legion of fans looking to get close to the silverware. Fans like Eric Valois.

"I grew up playing hockey and it's inspiration for the kids," explained Valois, "And having the greatest trophy in sports is definitely something to strive to win."

"No one expects to have ice-hockey in Santa Barbara! said Valois.

Visitors of all ages flocked to see the Cup in person
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Nancy Waller waited 45 minutes in line before getting a turn to have her picture taken with the cup, which awarded annually to the NHL’s playoff champion.

Waller said she has actually been waiting years for the chance to see the trophy.

And for lifelong hockey fan – Bob Kotowski who has come wearing ice hockey gear bearing his name, and carrying a hockey stick – it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I can't believe it...this is amazing, this is the greatest trophy in the world...it's amazing!" said Kotowski.

Current holders, the Vegas Golden Knights, have their name engraved alongside previous winners.

Winners' names are engraved on the cup
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Non-Profit Ice in Paradise is the only ice rink in Santa Barbara County
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
France Bedart, the general manager at Ice In Paradise, says it’s an honor to have the Stanley Cup in the community.

"We are happy that people are taking advantage of it, they can go close to it, they can touch it," said Bedart.

"Although," she adds, "There's a saying that if you touch it, you'll never win it!"

So – erm – hands off!

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
