From Santa Barbara to Maui: Aid shipments being sent to the island to help wildfire victims

We’re in a massive warehouse near Santa Barbara Airport, one that’s nearly the size of three football fields. You can hear the rumble of forklifts moving pallets of boxes, and more than a dozen workers are packing medical supplies in boxes.

Direct Relief is shipping everything from medicine, to personal items like toothbrushes to wildfire ravaged Hawaii. Alycia Clark is the non-profit’s Director of Pharmacy and Clinical Affairs.

"We are in the Direct Relief headquarters warehouse," said Clark. We are surrounded by boxes. "The stuff that's going out today are some hygiene kits, and some emergency medical backpacks, as well as some antibiotics for smaller health centers in Maui."

The 75-year-old non-profit is known for helping people hit by disasters, and crisis around the world with medicine, and medical supplies. Direct Relief has been sending aid to Maui for the last week, including a major shipment over the weekend.

Direct Relief Emergency supplies from Direct Relief in Santa Barbara being delivered in Maui.

"On Saturday, Direct Relief was able to mobilize about a ton of medical aid, all specifically requested by health providers focused on providing emergency medical care on Maui," said Lara Cooper, who is is editorial director for Direct Relief’s communications team. "We were abla to ship that via a charter plane."

She said because of past events like California’s wildfires, they already had some pre-packaged kits to address basic medical supply needs:

Clark said one of the basic needs when many people had little to no warning to escape the flames is replacements for their medications. That's one of the things that's been highly requested by medical teams on Maui.

The warehouse team is methodical as it fills orders for shipment to Maui. Direct Relief had preexisting relationships with 19 healthcare partners in the islands, so they know who to ask about what’s needed. Over the weekend, some Direct Relief field workers flew to Maui, to help better assess the needs, and coordinate shipments.

Ricardo Benevides, who’s a Warehouse Operations Lead with Direct Relief, said his team is very aware of the importance of what they are doing. "It's a reminder to step away from the numbers, and the barcodes," said Benevides. He said seeing images of the supplies getting to the people who need them, and knowing they make a difference is powerful for the Direct Relief workers.

KCLU Direct Relief workers through items donated by pharmaceutical companies which will be shipped to aid in Maui relief efforts.

Direct Relief officials said because of the widespread destruction, the need for support will continue well after the disaster fades from the headlines. They are ready to help for the long run.

In addition to the supplies, Direct Relief has committed $500,000 in cash. $200,000 is going to four of the healthcare providers who serve residents of the devastated island.

