There's a toe-tapping attraction at the Ventura County Fair

It’s noisy, it’s fast and it’s drawing a crowd to the Seabreeze stage, near the entrance to the Ventura County Fair.

Some in the audience may think they’re watching tap dancing, or even Irish dancing - but they are actually watching clogging, a form of percussive dance, performed at the fair by Powerhouse!!!, a group of four dancers, led by Brian Bon.

"It's like combining the sounds of tap-dancing and running in place as fast as you can," explained Bon.

"Like your knees are going up really high and you have that roadrunner look where your upper body is floating but yur legs are going really fast," said Bon.

Bon is the Don of Clogging. He’s has more TV film credits than any other clogger in the country. He won ABC’s The Gong Show in 2017, appeared on Hee Haw for five seasons…and lost season 8 of America’s Got Talent.

Bon says the loss was a "great experience" where he learned more by losing than winning.

Powerhouse!!! are wearing red-t-shirts bearing the name of the group, and their shoes are designed a little like traditional tap shoes, but -on the sole - have two metal plates instead of one, which collide together, creating more of a distinctive sound.

You might assume clogging is named after Dutch wooden clog shoes and Bon says that's one theory of how the dance form got its name.

"The other story is that in early 1900's Queen Elizabeth [the wife of George VI) came [to the United States] and saw a parade and there were cloggers in the parade and she compared it to the Dutch clogging she had seen at home and that's when people started to call it clogging."

Their show – filled with explosive stomps and very fast-legs, aims to introduce fairgoers, young and old to clogging.

"It really is what I'd call a true folk dance, meaning it's a dance of the people," said Bon.

"People would get together after working all week long really hard and on their front porch and back porch - at barn parties on the weekend, they would start to stomp and do rhythms and stuff.

"It's kind of a combination of European percussive folk dance and African tribal dancing that developed. Just like American culture is a unique melting pot of cultures from around the world, that's how clogging developed," he said.

And Bryan – who is 54-years-young, says the attention-grabbing dance not only is a fun way to entertain audiences, but helps keep him looking and feeling fit.

"I don't know anyone who is clogging as aggressively as I do at my age....but I don't normally tell people how old I am," he said.

The Ventura County Fair runs through August 13 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.