Some of the world's top young classical and opera performers star in a South Coast show with a twist

Montecito's Music Academy is known for its work with some of the leading young classical music, and opera performers But, this year’s Summer Festival features a twist: A cabaret set in 1979, set in the iconic Laurel Canyon music scene.

Tivoli Trelore is one of the nearly two dozen performers in the production.

"I am acting as the homeowner, and the host of the party, which is the premise of the story," said Trelore. "We sing songs, and this whole thing is based on Laurel Canyon, and Joni Mitchell, and the Mamas And The Papas, and that kind of environment where they were gathering together and just writing songs, making music, and sharing it with each other."

Cabaret 1979 is the co-creation of acclaimed director James Darrah, who has been bringing innovative takes on opera to theaters around the country.

"I was really excited about challenging the (Academy's) fellows," said Darrah. "It's also kind of providing outlets to refine their training in ways I think it will be relevant to them in coming years."

"We have Craig Terry here as my co-creator. Craig is someone who is insanely knowledgeable about pop culture, and Broadway, and musical theater." He said after doing a cabaret set in the 1920's last year, they wanted to do something unexpected for audiences.

Performer Pete Barber said they hope audiences used to traditional, formal performances at the Music Academy are ready for something different, and fun.

"Opera audiences struggle to let loose when listening...if you can make an opera audience laugh, you can make anybody laugh. I hope people let loose, and have fun."

And, adding to the idea of fun, the cast weaves in a number of reenactments of live, vintage TV commercials from the era.

There are two Cabaret 79 performances at the Music Academy’s Hahn Hall, on Thursday and Saturday. There are limited tickets left for Saturday night’s show.