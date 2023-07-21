Star skateboarders, BMX riders and Moto Cross riders are competing at the X Games

The world’s best athletes across Skateboarding, BMX and Moto Cross compete for three days at the X-Games at Ventura County Fairgrounds from Friday.

More than 135 athletes representing 18 countries and 15 US States participate in the X Games, for a shot at the 42 medals which are up for grabs.

"X games has been around now since the mid 90s and it's really a combination of the core action sports," explained former pro-snowboarder Luke “the Dingo” Trembath, who is an X-Games super fan and hosts podcast Unleashed.

"Here you get to see the craziest of crazy and the gnarliest of gnarly," said Trembath.

He says the games appeal to all generations.

"Tony Hawk, the host, and Selema Masekela...our two main hosts are in their mid-fifties...and the youngest girl we have competing is, I think, 9," said Trembath.

"And I think being here in Ventura is kind of a throwback and we have an old school feel about what's going on here and it's cool," he said.

In fact, the games are so popular that tickets for Saturday have sold out ahead of time.

For the athletes, like Tom Schaar, it’s a chance to showcase their impressive skills to a television audience of millions.

"It's crazy, I grew up watching it ever since I can remember," Schaar told KCLU.

"I still think about me being a little kid watching it."

Schaar is 23 now, but a veteran of the games, having scored his first gold medal in the X games 11 years ago – making him the youngest ever X games gold medalist.

"The more I skate, the less I think about how nervous I am. If I just get out there and do what I do, it should be ok," he said.

He agreed that the games have universal appeal.

"You don't have to know that much about skating to know what looks good on a skateboard," said Schaar.

And if you’re in Ventura and see a motorbike above your head, defying gravity – you’ll know why.