Just don't call her Kaylee! Local Tiny Desk entrant ryn may not have won but is still penning savage lyrics

It’s a musical concert like no other. Performed at A Tiny Desk, in front of the book, CD and record shelves of the All Things Considered office in Washington DC – where the likes of Adele, Cat Stevens and Jackson Browne have performed for the NPR audience.

Local musical artist ryn (it's short for Camryn) from Camarillo was one from the Tri-Counties who entered the contest to perform at the Tiny Desk herself. While the 21-year-old didn’t win overall, she says it really was the taking part that mattered.

"It was really fun. Somehow we figured how to record it live and make it sound pretty good," ryn (styled in lower case) told KCLU.

She been recording and playing open mics around Ventura County since she was 15.

Ryn says she writes music from her own personal experiences. Like her entry – called Kaylee - the lyrics of which savage a boy crush who called her by the wrong name.

She’s not the only entry from the Tri-Counties. Some of the others who submitted include Mark Barlow who comes from Isla Vista, Towse from Ojai and Crimson Sky from Pismo Beach.

They are all ones to watch for the future – and ryn says her ambition is to keep going with her music career.

"The day job is just there to support me, because music is my end all and be all. So right now I'm doing Door Dash and Uber Eats delivery driving."

So maybe your next take out will also be…a break out! Just don't call her Kaylee.