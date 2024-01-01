KCLU Holiday Programming 2024

A Paul Winter Solstice

Saturday, December 21 - 7:00pm

This year, Solstice Live! warms up the longest night of the year with a taste of the tropics. This one-hour Winter Solstice special brings a starry array of Brazilian guests, including Ivan Lins, Renato Braz, and Luciana Souza, with the Paul Winter Consort at the annual solstice concerts in New York’s Cathedral of St John the Divine. John Schaefer hosts.

The "All Songs Considered" Holiday Extravaganza

Saturday, December 21 - 8:00pm

This year, Robin Hilton and Stephen Thomson head back to the snowy cabin in the woods where the annual All Songs Considered get-togethers began many years ago. Join us as we attempt to throw another party for the ages, with one simple, fate-tempting question: What could possibly go wrong?

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Saturday, December 21 - 9:00pm

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

Selected Shorts: Holiday Hitches

Sunday, December 22 – 6:00pm

We love the holidays, but sometimes things don’t go as planned. This seasonal special from SELECTED SHORTS, hosted by Meg Wolitzer, offers three tales about uncommon roads travelled by the celebrants.

Humorist Andy Borowitz tells of a young man embracing tradition—but with an ulterior motive. Michael Tucker reads “The First Hanukkah.” Our second work may or may not answer the question “Where Do Good Trees Go When They Die?” but it certainly tells us a lot about a mother/daughter relationship. Pascale Armand’s reads this Laurie Notaro work. And in Stuart McLean’s “Christmas Presents,” a family that had a tepid response to gift giving decides to go all out, with unpredictable results. Spoiler alert: the holiday season is not the best time to learn new skills, and reader Jill Eikenberry will tell you why.

Tinsel Tales

Monday, December 23 – 7:00pm

Stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk–these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices and a collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

Joy To The World – A Holiday in Pink

Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 - 6:00pm

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas

Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 - 7:00pm

Join Fiona Ritchie for a winter walk along the banks of the River Tay in Scotland, accompanied by music from the Celtic Christmas repertoire. Among restored riverside woodlands, Fiona finds her favorite bench, and sits there to reflect upon the scenes of midwinter. The location inspires seasonal tales, joyful songs, and tunes of rare beauty, with guitarist Tim Edey, singer Emily Smith, and more.

Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 - 9:00am and 6:00pm

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

Christmas Tinsel Tales

Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 - 11:00am

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season and revisits interviews with musicians about their Christmas albums. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

A World Cafe Holiday

Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 - 9:00pm

World Cafe celebrated 30 years by revisiting special holiday performances from Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Hanukkah Lights

Thursday, December 26 (Second Night of Hanukkah) – 7:00pm

This NPR favorite returns with some of our favorite stories from the archives. We’ll hear “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Jewish Magi” by Allegra Goodman, How to Spell the Name of God” by Ellen Orleans and “Geek Week by Rebecca O’Connell.

Candles Burning Brightly

Thursday, December 26 (Second Night of Hanukkah) – 8:00pm

A new, delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home..