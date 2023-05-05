KCLU wins two Regional Edward R. Murrow Journalism Awards

KCLU Reporter Caroline Feraday and KCLU Podcast Producer Michelle Loxton have been honored with two prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Feraday won the Best Writing Award for her story "They Were Beloved Family Heirlooms at a Home in Ojai, and Now They're Being Returned to Mexico" It tells the story of how a family discovered some family heirlooms were actually historic artifacts, and they returned them to Mexico.

Loxton won the Best Podcast Award for "The Silver Tsunami: How Ventura County's Share of Elderly Residents is Predicted to Quadruple", which looks at the pending crisis Ventura County is facing with its aging population.

Both winners will advance in the competition for National Murrow Awards in the Small Market radio category.

KCLU has won more than 25 regional and two National Edward R. Murrow Awards in the last three decades.

