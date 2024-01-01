KCLU announces our new Morning Edition Host

KCLU is excited to announce our new Morning Edition host Russ Maloney.

Tune into Morning Edition every week day from when you wake up until 9 a.m. to hear Russ. He will keep you up-to-date on local news, traffic and weather.

Russ Maloney joined KCLU in 2022 as the Director of Programming and Operations, overseeing all programming and day-to-day technical operations for KCLU.

He has an extensive background in both public and commercial radio and TV, including roles as an on-air host for both music and talk programs, program director, sports play-by-play announcer, and technical engineer.

You can learn more about Russ here.