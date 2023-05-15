Julia Child is at the heart of a food and wine celebration which is returning to Santa Barbara

She changed the way we cooked at home, and one of the nation’s most iconic foodies – Julia Child – who lived in Montecito, is the inspiration for a food festival in Santa Barbara County.

"Julia loved Santa Barbara and she started going there as a kid," explained Phila Cousins, the niece of Julia Child, whose mother is Julia's younger sister Dorothy.

She is sharing memories and fresh baked pasties for one of the events.

"I love to bake but what I really love to do is eat what I bake!," she shared. "Julia wasn't a great fan of desserts herself, she liked the other parts better," she told KCLU.

Through the SBCE’s partnership with the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, a portion of the proceeds from the Taste of Santa Barbara is used to make grants to local organizations making a difference in Santa Barbara County’s food system.

Taste of Santa Barbara runs from May 15-21, and the full lineup of events can be found online here.