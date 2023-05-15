2023
California Coast News

Julia Child is at the heart of a food and wine celebration which is returning to Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM PDT
Julia Child lived in Montecito
From Dine Around Town with Julia Child, to Pub Crawl with Paul, The Taste of Santa Barbara celebrates all things food and drink across the county.

She changed the way we cooked at home, and one of the nation’s most iconic foodies – Julia Child – who lived in Montecito, is the inspiration for a food festival in Santa Barbara County.

"Julia loved Santa Barbara and she started going there as a kid," explained Phila Cousins, the niece of Julia Child, whose mother is Julia's younger sister Dorothy.

She is sharing memories and fresh baked pasties for one of the events.

"I love to bake but what I really love to do is eat what I bake!," she shared. "Julia wasn't a great fan of desserts herself, she liked the other parts better," she told KCLU.

The festival celebrates the food and drink of Santa Barbara County
Through the SBCE’s partnership with the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, a portion of the proceeds from the Taste of Santa Barbara is used to make grants to local organizations making a difference in Santa Barbara County’s food system.

Taste of Santa Barbara runs from May 15-21, and the full lineup of events can be found online here.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
