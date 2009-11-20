Debating Benefits, Risks Of Routine Mammograms

New guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommend women start getting routine mammograms at age 50, not 40. Ira Flatow and guests take a closer look at the guidelines and what they mean for women's health.

Guests:

David Dershaw, M.D., director, breast imaging, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y.

Karla Kerlikowski, M.D., director, Women Veteran's Comprehensive Health Center, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, professor, medicine, epidemiology and biostatistics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.