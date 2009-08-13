Meet Lisa Sanders, The Doctor Behind 'House'

Lisa Sanders' monthly "Diagnosis" column in The New York Times Magazine was an inspiration for the hit Fox TV series House.

The medical drama, which made its debut in 2004, stars Hugh Laurie as an eccentric but inspired medical diagnostician who, episode after episode, works out what's causing the odd symptoms his patients are showing up with.

Sanders, an internist on the faculty of the Yale University School of Medicine, is the show's technical advisor, a former CBS News producer, and an author. Her new book is Every Patient Tells a Story: Medical Mysteries and the Art of Diagnosis.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.